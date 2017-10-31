Aliyev: Azerbaijan purchases and will continue to purchase military products from Turkey

Azerbaijan purchases and will continue to purchase military products from Turkey, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a press conference following the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Baku on Tuesday, APA reported.
According to the president, military cooperation is a matter included on the agenda between Turkey and Azerbaijan.
President Aliyev recalled that Azerbaijan and Turkey held three joint military exercises this year.
“Two of the exercises were held in Baku, one in Nakhchivan. This is a factor that strengthens our cooperation in the military sphere. We also continue to cooperate in the military-technical field,” he said.
Azerbaijan is very interested in Turkey’s military industry complex which is growing day by day, President Aliyev noted, adding. “We purchase and will continue to purchase military products from Turkey.”