Puigdemont: Catalonia takes Madrid elections as a challenge

The elections, which have been appointed by the Spanish central government in Catalonia on December 21, are accepted as a challenge, Catalonia’s deposed president, Carles Puigdemont told reporters in Brussels, RIA Novosti reported.

He added that by his arrival in Belgium he "wants to show the world a serious deficit of democracy that exists in the Spanish government."

The Parliament of Catalonia adopted a resolution on the independence last Friday. An hour later, the Spanish Senate approved the application of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which allows the direct rule of the Spanish government in the autonomy.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, announced the dismissal of Catalan government including the head Carles Puigdemont, the dissolution of the autonomous community parliament and declared early elections in Catalonia on 21 December.