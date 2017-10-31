Suicide bomber kills 13 near US Embassy in Afghanistan

A suicide bomber struck near the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital on Tuesday, killing five people and injuring another 20 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group, AP reported.

However other sources informed about 13 deaths. According to 1TV News, the terrorist was 13 years old.

The blast took place in a heavily-guarded area housing several diplomatic missions and the offices of international organizations. The attack took place about 500 meters from the American Embassy, but there were no reports of foreigners killed or wounded.

An Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has carried out several attacks in recent years, mainly targeting the country’s Shiite minority, which the Sunni extremists view as apostates.