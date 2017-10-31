Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran to discuss efforts to counter terrorism, drug trafficking

The Russian, Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents will discuss joint efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime during the summit in Tehran on November 1, the Kremlin press service reported in the run-up to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tehran.

"During the exchange of views on pressing international and regional issues, special attention will be paid to coordination of joint efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime," the press service said.



The presidential administration noted that the parties "are seeking to pursue a coordinated policy in the global hydrocarbon markets. Active cooperation has been maintained within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum," where Russia and Iran are the organization’s members, while Azerbaijan is an observer.



"The leaders are expected to make a joint statement after the summit, which will reflect the key areas of further cooperation between the three countries," the press service said.

Situation in Syria and around Iran’s nuclear programs will be in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with the Iranian leaders, the Kremlin press service said.

"During talks with the Iranian leaders, it is planned to discuss a wide range of issues of the international agenda, including current regional problems, in particular the situation in Syria. It is also planned to discuss issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to settle the situation around the Iranian nuclear program," the Kremlin said.