News
Wednesday
November 01
News
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
Trump develops friendly relationship with Duterte
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump has developed a friendly relationship with his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte during telephone conversations and exchanges of letters, Reuters reported quoting  a senior administration official.

“I think there’s a warm rapport there and he’s very much looking forward to his first in-person meeting with President Duterte,” the U.S. official told reporters during a background briefing on Trump’s Nov. 3-14 trip to Asia.

Duterte has attacked the United States verbally, chiding Washington for treating the Philippines “like a dog,” despite the two nations’ longstanding relationship.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
