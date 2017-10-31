Trump develops friendly relationship with Duterte

U.S. President Donald Trump has developed a friendly relationship with his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte during telephone conversations and exchanges of letters, Reuters reported quoting a senior administration official.
“I think there’s a warm rapport there and he’s very much looking forward to his first in-person meeting with President Duterte,” the U.S. official told reporters during a background briefing on Trump’s Nov. 3-14 trip to Asia.
Duterte has attacked the United States verbally, chiding Washington for treating the Philippines “like a dog,” despite the two nations’ longstanding relationship.