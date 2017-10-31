News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
USD
482.87
EUR
561.58
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.87
EUR
561.58
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
French FM: Independent Catalonia will not be recognized in Europe
French FM: Independent Catalonia will not be recognized in Europe
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Independent Catalonia will not be recognized in Europe, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said during a speech at the Foreign Affairs Council, RIA Novosti reported.

The Parliament of Catalonia adopted a resolution on the independence last Friday. An hour later, the Spanish Senate approved the application of   Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which allows the direct rule of the Spanish government in the autonomy.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, announced the dismissal of Catalan government including the head Carles Puigdemont, the dissolution of the autonomous community parliament and declared early elections in Catalonia on 21 December.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news