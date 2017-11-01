Iran says no need to increase missile range as can already hit U.S. forces

Iran has no need to increase the range of its ballistic missiles as they could already reach U.S. forces stationed in the region, the head of the Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
As U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to impose new sanctions against Iran’s missile program, Major-General Mohammad Ali Jafari said “sanctions would only increase number of Iranian missiles, and their precision”.
“Our missiles’ range is 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles), and that can be increased, but we believe this range is enough for the Islamic Republic as most of the U.S. forces and most of their interests in the region are within this range,” Jafari was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
“Americans are trying to impose new sanctions against the Revolutionary Guards for its missile program, but that is an excuse to harm Iran’s economy,” Jafari said.