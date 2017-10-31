News
Spain's High Court calls Puigdemont to testify
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Spain’s High Court on Tuesday called former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and 13 members of his sacked administration to testify on Thursday at 9 a.m., Gazeta reported quoting La Vanguardia.

The court also said it had started processing rebellion and sedition charges against Puigdemont and the other Catalan leaders.

The Parliament of Catalonia adopted a resolution on the independence last Friday. An hour later, the Spanish Senate approved the application of   Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which allows the direct rule of the Spanish government in the autonomy.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, announced the dismissal of Catalan government including the head Carles Puigdemont, the dissolution of the autonomous community parliament and declared early elections in Catalonia on 21 December
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
