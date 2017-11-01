6 dead, others hurt after motorist drives onto New York bike path

A man in a rented truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, killing at least six people and injuring several others, police said. The driver was then shot by police after jumping out with what turned out to be two fake guns, AP reported.

A police official said the attack was being investigated as a possible act of terrorism. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The attacker was taken into custody. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

Police said the vehicle, a rented Home Depot truck, entered the bike path on West Street a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial and struck at least 15 people, leaving mangled bicycles behind. At least two bodies could be seen lying on the path beneath tarps.