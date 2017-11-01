Media identify suspect in New York City vehicle attack

New York City (NYC) Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the tragic incident that occurred at the heart of the city was a cowardly act of terror. In his words, the attack killed at least eight people and injured more than twelve others.

And US President Donald Trump went on Twitter regarding this tragedy and wrote: “In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

A man driving a truck drove into a bicycle path in Lower Manhattan and hit several people. Subsequently, the truck crashed into a school bus. Reuters news agency reported that the attacker is 29 years old. He was armed with a paintball gun and a pellet gun. And when he left the vehicle, he was shot by police. The man was injured and arrested.

According to ABC News, Sayfullo Saipov is identified as the suspect in this attack.