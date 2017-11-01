Newspaper: Armenia presidential office’s 73 cars are insured by once-opposition oligarch’s company

YEREVAN. – At one time, SIL Concern company president Khachatur Sukiasyan was considered a man with oppositional views. After the events on March 1, 2008, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, he was one of the politically persecuted, who had gone underground because of criminal prosecution, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“But now, all this is in the past. Moreover, companies belonging to the Sukiasyan family have became one of the main organizations that provide services to the staff of [President] Serzh Sargsyan.

“In particular, it became known to Zhoghovurd daily newspaper that this year the president’s office signed a contract of 2 million and 132 thousand drams [about US$4,420] with Sil Insurance company belonging to the Sukiasyan family. Within that amount, Sil Insurance did the insurance of 73 automobiles of the president’s office,” wrote Zhoghovurd.