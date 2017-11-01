News
Tragic road accident in Armenia, American dies en route to hospital
Tragic road accident in Armenia, American dies en route to hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call, on Tuesday at 9:49pm.

It was informed that a road accident had occurred on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, nearby the Eagle Wings statue, the driver was stuck in the vehicle, and rescuers were needed.

A special rescue squad and an operative rescue team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the automobile—with H. A., 20, behind its steering wheel—had gone off road on the aforesaid motorway and crashed into the metal barrier between the two-way traffic.

Rescuers carried the driver and the passenger, Hannah Huntley, 23—a US citizen—to the waiting ambulance, but the passenger died on the way to hospital.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
