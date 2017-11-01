Russian border guards in Armenia discover 1,700kg smuggled sheep fat near Turkey border

Servicemen of the Russian frontier detachment in the Armavir Province of Armenia on Monday discovered more than 40 plastic bags full of sheep fat, at the bank of the Araxes River, in the immediate vicinity of the state border with Turkey.

Press service of the Russian Border Department in Armenia informed that the discovered “product” weighed more than 1,700 kilograms.

In addition, a new rubber boat and a capron rope was found in the bushes.

According to preliminary information, unidentified persons had planned to smuggle this “product” from the border.

The relevant authorities are carrying out actions to find out the persons connected with this offense.