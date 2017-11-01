News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Trump orders to toughen vetting of refugees after the terrorist attack
Trump orders to toughen vetting of refugees after the terrorist attack
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered to toughen vetting program of refugees.

“I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!” Trump tweeted.

Earlier it was reported that the suspect in the attack in New York is a 29-year-old Uzbek citizen Sayfullo Saipov.

In the afternoon of October 31 in Manhattan, the terrorist ran over people on a bicycle path and then opened fire. The attacker was detained by police. As the result, eight people were killed and over ten people were injured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Manhattan attacker caught on camera
The video was published by Directorate 4 Telegram channel...
 6 dead, others hurt after motorist drives onto New York bike path
A man in a rented truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in Lower Manhattan…
 Suicide bomber kills 13 near US Embassy in Afghanistan
The terrorist was 13 years old…
 Deputy governor of Afghan province kidnapped in Pakistan
The Afghan Taliban denied involvement in Ahmadi’s kidnapping...
 13 policemen killed in Afghanistan militant attacks
Another police personnel has gone missing…
 MOD officials, volunteer veterans visit Yerevan military pantheon on Parliament tragedy anniversary (PHOTOS)
Separately, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan spoke to reporters…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news