Trump orders to toughen vetting of refugees after the terrorist attack

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered to toughen vetting program of refugees.

“I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!” Trump tweeted.

Earlier it was reported that the suspect in the attack in New York is a 29-year-old Uzbek citizen Sayfullo Saipov.

In the afternoon of October 31 in Manhattan, the terrorist ran over people on a bicycle path and then opened fire. The attacker was detained by police. As the result, eight people were killed and over ten people were injured.