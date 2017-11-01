Manhattan attacker caught on camera

The Manhattan attacker who drove a truck into a cyclists has been caught on camera.

The video was published by Directorate 4 Telegram channel. The video shows that the criminal was armed with a gun. After driving running over people on a bicycle path, he opened fire.

Eight people were killed and 15 others were injured as a man driving a truck drove into a bicycle path in Lower Manhattan. Subsequently, the truck crashed into a school bus. Sayfullo Saipov is identified as the suspect in this attack.