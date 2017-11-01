Smuggling of large quantity of narcotics into Armenia is prevented at border checkpoint with Iran

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia has prevented the smuggling of a large quantity of narcotics into the country, from the Meghri customs checkpoint at the border with Iran.

A refrigerator truck that had arrived from Iran, and which was driven by Turkish citizen Ferdi Özdemir and belonged to a company registered in Georgia, underwent an x-ray examination at the checkpoint, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, the vehicle was accompanied to the customs warehouse in capital city Yerevan, where it underwent a thorough inspection.

As a result, 105 kilograms of heroin was found in a secret compartment of the trunk of this vehicle.

The respective report has been transferred to the National Security Service, so as to carry out the relevant proceedings.