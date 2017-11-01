News
Smuggling of large quantity of narcotics into Armenia is prevented at border checkpoint with Iran
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia has prevented the smuggling of a large quantity of narcotics into the country, from the Meghri customs checkpoint at the border with Iran.

A refrigerator truck that had arrived from Iran, and which was driven by Turkish citizen Ferdi Özdemir and belonged to a company registered in Georgia, underwent an x-ray examination at the checkpoint, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, the vehicle was accompanied to the customs warehouse in capital city Yerevan, where it underwent a thorough inspection.

As a result, 105 kilograms of heroin was found in a secret compartment of the trunk of this vehicle.

The respective report has been transferred to the National Security Service, so as to carry out the relevant proceedings.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
