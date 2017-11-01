News
Armenia leader: Our goal as Eurasian Union member is to boost trade
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Analytics

Armenia’s main goals as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union is to increase the volume of trade turnover with the members of the Eurasian Union, President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

His comment came in response to a question about changes in Armenia’s economic indicators after joining the Eurasian Union.

“Last year, our export to Russia in the agricultural sector grew by about 40 percent. This year, the figures are slightly lower, but above 35 percent. We are developing good greenhouse economy. In general, I must say that agriculture is very developed, but there is also the potential for even greater growth. If we talk about the types of agricultural products that we can send to Russia - these are vegetables, fruits, canned food, cheese ... And the difference of this particular sector is that we supply the products of not one single enterprise-monopolist, let's say, ore mining and processing company. In agriculture, we employ more than 350 thousand farms, so the income is distributed. And this is very important,” Sargsyan said.

The Armenian president assured that the country can be engaged in Russia’s import-substitution program. First of all, Armenia is engaged in industrial cooperation and will develop such areas as instrumentation, radio electronics, machine-tool construction, machine building.
