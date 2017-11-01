News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Karabakh President considers 2018 State Budget
Karabakh President considers 2018 State Budget
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday chaired a consultation with the heads of the standing committees of the National Assembly (NA).

Cooperation between the legislative and executive branches power as well as the 2018 State Budget was on the agenda, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan highlighted the importance of continuously enhancing the productivity of cooperation between the branches of power, and added that he anticipated an interactive and working climate of budget discussions.

NA Chairman Ashot Ghulyan and several other officials also partook at this consultation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President, Armenia minister discuss cooperation in emergency situations
Bako Sahakyan received Davit Tonoyan, Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia…
 Karabakh MFA: Catalonia’s right to independently determine its political status is undeniable
In this regard, it should be recalled that it was Azerbaijan’s refusal to recognize the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination that transferred the conflict to a plane of military actions…
 Karabakh FM, Yerevan State University lecturers and students discuss prospects for Artsakh recognition
Also, the minister briefed the guests on the main functions of the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
 Karabakh President, Armenia defense minister discuss army building
Bako Sahakyan received Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, and capital city Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan…
 Karabakh President, Armenia provincial delegation discuss collaboration
Bako Sahakyan received governor Artur Nalbandyan of the Lori Province…
 Life in Karabakh village after April 2016 war (PHOTOS)
The Talish village children are adapting to everyday life in Alashan village…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news