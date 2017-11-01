Karabakh President considers 2018 State Budget

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday chaired a consultation with the heads of the standing committees of the National Assembly (NA).

Cooperation between the legislative and executive branches power as well as the 2018 State Budget was on the agenda, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan highlighted the importance of continuously enhancing the productivity of cooperation between the branches of power, and added that he anticipated an interactive and working climate of budget discussions.

NA Chairman Ashot Ghulyan and several other officials also partook at this consultation.