Armenia Ombudsman: We will increase work regarding reports about shooting on border villages

YEREVAN. – In 2018, Office of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia will increase the work regarding the reports about shooting on border villages.

Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan on Wednesday stated the above-said at the joint debates of the standing committees of the National Assembly, and devoted to draft of the 2018 State Budget of Armenia.

In his words, these reports will be addressed to as many international organizations as possible, and whose responsibilities include protection of human rights.

These reports are already being prepared in English and French.

“We work actively also with the Nagorno-Karabakh [Republic] colleague,” added Tatoyan, “so that the republic be in full contact with international human rights organizations.”