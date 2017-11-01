President of European Parliament: Puigdemont is not a political refugee

The former head of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont, based in Brussels, is not a political refugee, said the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, TASS reported.

Tajani noted that Carles Puigdemont came to Brussels as a European citizen to enjoy all freedoms. Tajani added that Puigdemont had not escaped the dictatorship such as North Korea or Venezuela. On the contrary, Spain is an example of true democracy. The ousted leader Catalonia violated both the laws of Catalonia, and the constitution of the EU member state.

At the same time, the head of the EP considers that the EU should not be concerned about Carles Puigdemont’s fate.

Spain's prosecutor's office has brought charges of incitement to rebellion against Puigdemont and his entourage, as a result of which he may face up to 30 years in prison.

Puigdemont is not going to ask for political asylum in Belgium.