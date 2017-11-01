Armenia MP: Karabakh conflict is not like any other one on Eastern Partnership territory

Chairman of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and head of the RA NA Delegation to the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Armen Ashotyan, on Tuesday delivered an address at the opening of the EuroNest PA plenary session on the future of Eastern Partnership (EaP) and Armenia-EU relations.

In the context of EaP, priorities Ashotyan touched upon Armenia’s multi-track, or “complementarity” EaP position and in relation to this, stressed that we should take into consideration that each and every country within the framework of the EaP has its own interests and guidelines. Armen Ashotyan highlighted the formation of the new legal framework of the RA-EU cooperation and the signing of the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Also, the head of the RA NA delegation expressed the hope that there will be positive results soon regarding the visa liberalization process.

In addition, Ashotyan emphasized the effective role of the EaP platform for the interests of the citizens of the EaP countries.

Regarding the current differences between the EaP member states, Armen Ashotyan highlighted the definition of values which will be common and admissible for all these countries.

In his speech, Armen Ashotyan spoke also about the existing conflicts in the EaP countries, and noted that although the EuroNest is not a platform for conflict resolution, it can be observed as a unique means for political dialogue between the conflicting states, especially between the colleagues from Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this context, Armen Ashotyan highlighted that the EuroNest PA could underline in its works in Kiev and record the important fact that all conflicts existing in the EaP countries are different, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution, and the settlement of this matter is based on the OSCE Minsk Group fundamental principles and the Helsinki Final Act. Armen Ashotyan attached importance to the fact that the EuroNest PA reaffirmed its support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Furthermore, Ashotyan underscored that the EaP is not and cannot be an agreement and document turnover mentioned on paper, it is a platform for the justification of the expectations of the EaP countries, making as a basis and goal of the activity the implementation of reforms and the daily consistent work.

In conclusion, Armen Ashotyan noted in relation to the signing of the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement within the framework of the upcoming EaP summit that in this new legal framework, Armenia will become the first country which is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and, at the same time, it will be a legally bounding agreement with the EU. In this context, he said the signing of this agreement will be a link to the international community that the EAEU and the European Union should not be conflicting parties and, in this case, Armenia could be a bridge connecting the two different economic and political efforts of these two unions.