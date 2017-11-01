News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
1 dollar crosses AMD 483 threshold in Armenia
1 dollar crosses AMD 483 threshold in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.06/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.19 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 562.04 (up by AMD 0.46), that of one British pound was AMD 642.42 (up by AMD 4.89), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.30 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 261.23, AMD 19,726.37 and AMD 14,210.63, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia energy efficiency accomplishments presented in Geneva
At a meeting of the Joint Task Force on Energy Efficiency Standards in Buildings…
 U.S. introduces Monsanto company in Armenia
The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan and the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service teamed up to support the agriculture sector in Armenia…
 Armenia Parliament standing committees continue debates on 2018 State Budget draft
The state and judicial agencies’ expenses are on the agenda…
 Dollar, euro continue gaining value in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday…
 PicsArt surpasses 100 million monthly active users
PicsArt has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times worldwide...
 Minister in Australia, presents innovations in use of Armenia mineral resources
Ashot Manukyan met with the Treasurer and Minister of State for Resources of the Australian state of Victoria…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news