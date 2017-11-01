News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
President visits UN Office in Armenia (PHOTOS)
President visits UN Office in Armenia (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday paid a visit to the United Nations (UN) Office in Armenia, and on the occasion of the 25th anniversaries of the country’s membership in this organization and the latter’s activities in the country.

First, the President congratulated the office staff, led by Bradley Busetto, UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia, on this anniversary, and lauded the development programs which this organization has implemented in the country.

During his talk with Busetto, the President expressed the hope that Armenia’s productive cooperation with the UN will be further strengthened and deepened, and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the core values of this organization.

Bradley Busetto, for his part, stressed that the UN Office in Armenia has done its utmost so that this organization becomes a neutral platform for international community in Armenia and for combined work of the country.

Following the talk, President Serzh Sargsyan toured the exhibition that has opened at the UN Office in Armenia, and where the country’s presence at this organization and the programs implemented by the UN in Armenia over the course of 25 years are presented through photographs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
UN calls again for end of US embargo on Cuba
The Cuban regime is sending the warped message to the world that the sad state of its economy, the oppression of its people, and the export of its destructive ideology is not its fault...
 UNICEF: 15 million girls become victims of sexual abuse
Nine out of ten sexually abused girls became victims…
 Dmitry Mariyasin: UN does nothing without Armenia government’s knowledge, approval
The UNDP official spoke at Friday’s press conference devoted to the 25th anniversary of UN representation in the country…
 UN chief to meet Trump
I have no doubt UN reform will be discussed…
 North Korea: Nuclear war could break out at any moment
The entire US mainland is within our firing range and if the US dares to invade our sacred territory even an inch it will not escape our severe punishment in any part of the globe...
 UN Secretary-General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve Karabakh conflict
The spokesman for António Guterres has issued a statement on his behalf…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news