President visits UN Office in Armenia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday paid a visit to the United Nations (UN) Office in Armenia, and on the occasion of the 25th anniversaries of the country’s membership in this organization and the latter’s activities in the country.

First, the President congratulated the office staff, led by Bradley Busetto, UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia, on this anniversary, and lauded the development programs which this organization has implemented in the country.

During his talk with Busetto, the President expressed the hope that Armenia’s productive cooperation with the UN will be further strengthened and deepened, and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the core values of this organization.

Bradley Busetto, for his part, stressed that the UN Office in Armenia has done its utmost so that this organization becomes a neutral platform for international community in Armenia and for combined work of the country.

Following the talk, President Serzh Sargsyan toured the exhibition that has opened at the UN Office in Armenia, and where the country’s presence at this organization and the programs implemented by the UN in Armenia over the course of 25 years are presented through photographs.