Armenia PM donates his one-year salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s headquarters to get familiar with the Fund’s 25-year-long activities and programs. In anticipation of the Fund’s annual telethon, the PM donated his one-year salary to the Fund, the press service of the Armenian Government reported.
During the tour, Karapetyan got acquainted with the ongoing activities of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s subdivisions.
In turn, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Executive Director Ara Vardanyan noted that over 50,000 programs have implemented during the past 25 years for over 500,000 beneficiaries in Armenia and Karabakh to a total cost of $330 million. The Fund has some 700,000 donors around the world.
The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Telethon will be held on November 23, 2017. The funds donated will be used to build Karabakh’s irrigation system and provide opportunities for solar energy application.