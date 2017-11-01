News
Armenia PM donates his one-year salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s headquarters to get familiar with the Fund’s 25-year-long activities and programs. In anticipation of the Fund’s annual telethon, the PM donated his one-year salary to the Fund, the press service of the Armenian Government reported.

During the tour, Karapetyan got acquainted with the ongoing activities of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s subdivisions.

In turn, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Executive Director Ara Vardanyan noted that over 50,000 programs have implemented during the past 25 years for over 500,000 beneficiaries in Armenia and Karabakh to a total cost of $330 million. The Fund has some 700,000 donors around the world.

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Telethon will be held on November 23, 2017. The funds donated will be used to build Karabakh’s irrigation system and provide opportunities for solar energy application.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
