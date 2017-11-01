Expert: Catalonia referendum is adventurism

YEREVAN. – The referendum on the independence of Catalonia from Spain was adventurism, Deputy Director of Russia's Institute of Political and Military Analysis, Alexander Khramchikhin told Armenian News- NEWS.am.
According to him, neither the leadership of Catalonia nor the population of the autonomous region were ready for this referendum.
“Less than 40 percent of the autonomy's population voted for the independence of the region [but more than 90 percent of those who came to polling stations - ed.]. Actually, there is nothing to talk about after this vote,” explained Khramchikhin, adding that 40 percent cannot decide on the fate of a country and of entire nation.
The expert noted that a significant part of the population of the region simply neglected what was happening in Catalonia, therefore minority supporting independence was in the spotlight.
According to the expert, neither the leadership of Catalonia, nor the minority that supported them, were prepared for a violent confrontation with the central authorities of Spain.
Alexander Khramchikhin noted that the Europeans, who are not used to such things, were psychologically unprepared for an underground and armed struggle.