Germany FM: Berlin supports US after deadly NYC terror attack
Germany FM: Berlin supports US after deadly NYC terror attack
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel assured the US authorities of Berlin's support after deadly New York terror attack.

"Fight against terrorism concerns all of us. We are definitely on the side of the United States in the fight against this senseless violence," he said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister of Germany urged the New Yorkers not to allow terrorists to intimidate themselves and maintain their free and open way of life, DW reported.

Eight people were killed and 11 – including two children – were injured after a truck was driven into a cycleway in lower Manhattan, close to the site of the 9/11 memorial, on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Uzbek national who plowed through a New York bicycle path was associated with Islamic State but "radicalised domestically," the state's governor Andrew Cuomo has said.

The suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, was shot by police at the end of the rampage in lower Manhattan Tuesday but was expected to recover from his wounds.
