News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Head of Iraqi delegation: Karabakh conflict should be resolved peacefully
Head of Iraqi delegation: Karabakh conflict should be resolved peacefully
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The members of the RA MA Armenia-Iraq Friendship Group Arman Saghatelyan, Shirak Torosyan, Aram Sargsyan, Rustam Makhmudyan and Arsen Mikhailov met with the members of the delegation led by the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Council of Representatives of Iraq Abdelbari Al-Zibari, including the abovementioned Committee members, as well as the members of Iraq-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Talking about the regional problems, the interlocutors highlighted the region being stable and predictable, considered necessary the settlement of the conflicts through peaceful means. The fighting against terrorism was emphasized.

In this context Shirak Torosyan has touched upon the issue of the Karabakh conflict settlement and has noted that Azerbaijan by all means with its aggressive policy tries to fail the peaceful settlement of the problem within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, even moving it to religious plane.

Mr Torosyan has stated that Armenia has warm and friendly with numerous countries of the region, especially the Arab countries.

In response to that, the Head of the delegation Abdelbari Al-Zibari presented the viewpoint of Iraq, according to which, it is necessary to solve such conflicts through peaceful means, but not in military way.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MP: Karabakh conflict is not like any other one on Eastern Partnership territory
Armen Ashotyan delivered an address at the opening of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly plenary session…
 Armenia Ombudsman: We will increase work regarding reports about shooting on border villages
These reports are already being prepared in English and French…
 OSCE PA Vice-President: Azerbaijan must prove its adherence to democratic values
They demand from Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, and all other countries to respect European values…
 Armenia Parliament speaker, Tajikistan president discuss Karabakh conflict
Ara Babloyan is paying an official visit to Tajikistan…
 Newspaper: US to withdraw from OSCE Minsk Group?
According to Matthew Bryza, cutting down the position of the US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group is an unwise and even a perilous move…
 Armenia is not confirming reports on Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting
As soon as the final agreement on the meeting, the venue and the date is reached...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news