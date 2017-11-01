Head of Iraqi delegation: Karabakh conflict should be resolved peacefully

YEREVAN.- The members of the RA MA Armenia-Iraq Friendship Group Arman Saghatelyan, Shirak Torosyan, Aram Sargsyan, Rustam Makhmudyan and Arsen Mikhailov met with the members of the delegation led by the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Council of Representatives of Iraq Abdelbari Al-Zibari, including the abovementioned Committee members, as well as the members of Iraq-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Talking about the regional problems, the interlocutors highlighted the region being stable and predictable, considered necessary the settlement of the conflicts through peaceful means. The fighting against terrorism was emphasized.

In this context Shirak Torosyan has touched upon the issue of the Karabakh conflict settlement and has noted that Azerbaijan by all means with its aggressive policy tries to fail the peaceful settlement of the problem within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, even moving it to religious plane.

Mr Torosyan has stated that Armenia has warm and friendly with numerous countries of the region, especially the Arab countries.

In response to that, the Head of the delegation Abdelbari Al-Zibari presented the viewpoint of Iraq, according to which, it is necessary to solve such conflicts through peaceful means, but not in military way.