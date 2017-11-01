Kaspersky Lab reports about attacks on Russia, Armenia, and Malaysia

Kaspersky Lab said they have detected a target attack on financial organizations of Russia, Armenia, and Malaysia.

“The first wave of attacks started in July 2017, and new ones are taking place now. The attack was named Silence for its stealthiness and latency,” Kaspersky Lab said in a statement on Tuesday, Prime agency reported.

Networks are infected via target phishing letters with enclosed malware in the .chm format. The letter’s text looks like a standard enquiry to open an account. When opened, the virus penetrates corporate networks, and perpetrators can inspect bank infrastructure and trace its employees, among others. Then hackers steal or remit money.