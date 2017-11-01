US President Donald Trump is against green-card lottery program after terrorist attack in New York.

«The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based.... We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter)," he tweeted.



Eight people were killed and 11 – including two children – were injured after a truck was driven into a cycleway in lower Manhattan, close to the site of the 9/11 memorial, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Uzbek national who plowed through a New York bicycle path was associated with Islamic State but "radicalised domestically," the state's governor Andrew Cuomo has said.

The suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, was shot by police at the end of the rampage in lower Manhattan Tuesday but was expected to recover from his wounds.