News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Armenian President sends condolence message to US President Donald Trump
Armenian President sends condolence message to US President Donald Trump
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan sent a condolence cable to U.S. President Donald Trump on the terrorist attack in New York, which claimed dozens of casualties and injuries, presidential press service reported.

The President of Armenia conveyed deep condolences and sympathy to the President of the United States, the entire American nation and the victims’ relatives, wishing them fortitude and endurance, as well as a speedy recovery - to the injured.

“Such inhuman acts reaffirm our belief that terrorism does not acknowledge borders, and that the international community must continue to exert unified and resolute efforts in order to eradicate the evil, which is targeted at mankind.

We pray with the friendly people of the United States for the rest of the souls of innocent victims and the health of those injured,” the condolence message of the President of the Republic of Armenia reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Rouhani: Iran-Russia cooperation in fight against terrorism in Syria to be continued till the end
The role of Russia in bolstering and stability of JCPOA and fulfillment of commitments of all parties will be very impressive and important...
 Trump is against green-card lottery program
The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty…
 Germany FM: Berlin supports US after deadly NYC terror attack
We are definitely on the side of the United States in the fight against this senseless violence...
 Trump orders to toughen vetting of refugees after the terrorist attack
As the result of an attack, eight people were killed and over 10 people were injured…
 Manhattan attacker caught on camera
The video was published by Directorate 4 Telegram channel...
 6 dead, others hurt after motorist drives onto New York bike path
A man in a rented truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in Lower Manhattan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news