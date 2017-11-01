Armenian President sends condolence message to US President Donald Trump

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan sent a condolence cable to U.S. President Donald Trump on the terrorist attack in New York, which claimed dozens of casualties and injuries, presidential press service reported.

The President of Armenia conveyed deep condolences and sympathy to the President of the United States, the entire American nation and the victims’ relatives, wishing them fortitude and endurance, as well as a speedy recovery - to the injured.

“Such inhuman acts reaffirm our belief that terrorism does not acknowledge borders, and that the international community must continue to exert unified and resolute efforts in order to eradicate the evil, which is targeted at mankind.

We pray with the friendly people of the United States for the rest of the souls of innocent victims and the health of those injured,” the condolence message of the President of the Republic of Armenia reads.