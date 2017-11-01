News
Rouhani: Iran-Russia cooperation in fight against terrorism in Syria to be continued till the end
Rouhani: Iran-Russia cooperation in fight against terrorism in Syria to be continued till the end
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Close cooperation between Iran and Russia in fight against terrorism in the region was very fruitful and promising and it is very important that such cooperation to be continued till the end of such fight, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani  said during the meeting with the Russian colleague Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reported.

Rouhani noted that Russia is regarded as Iran's friend, neighbor and strategic partner and Iran is determined to broaden all-out relations and cooperation with Russia.

According to him, the role of Russia in bolstering and stability of JCPOA and fulfillment of commitments of all parties will be very impressive and important.

 
