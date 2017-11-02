UN calls again for end of US embargo on Cuba

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for an end to the US economic embargo on Cuba, Reuters reported.

The non-binding resolution urges the United States to repeal the embargo on Cuba as soon as possible. The U.N. vote can carry political weight, but only the U.S. Congress can lift the full embargo, put in place more than 50 years ago.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called the plenary meeting on this subject “political theater.” “The Cuban regime is sending the warped message to the world that the sad state of its economy, the oppression of its people, and the export of its destructive ideology is not its fault,” Haley told the General Assembly.

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Haley and the United States lack “the slightest moral authority to criticize Cuba,” calling her remarks “disrespectful” against Cuba and its government.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month he believed Havana was responsible for a series of alleged incidents that Washington says harmed 24 of its diplomats, while Cuban officials said last week talk of acoustic strikes was “science fiction.”