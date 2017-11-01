News
At least 15 killed in Afghanistan tanker explosion
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 15 people were killed and 27 wounded when fuel tankers exploded in the town of Charikar, northwest of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, destroying a nearby bus, Reuters reported quoting residents and officials. 

A security official said a sticky bomb destroyed two tankers, setting off an explosion that engulfed the bus, burning many passengers to death.

Waheeda Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the local governor, put the death toll at least 15, with 27 wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came a day after up to eight people were killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul.
