USAID provides $120,000 for economizing on water usage in Armenia

The development of fish farms in Armenia should be promoted in order to get high results by way of using smaller amount of water.
The Minister of Nature Protection, Artsvik Minasyan, stated the aforesaid during his working visit to the Ararat Province, and to follow the measures toward economizing the groundwater resources of the Ararat plain.
To this end, automatic flow meters are planned to be installed at several fish farms in the country.
The minister informed that 20 such devices shall be installed by the year’s end, and five of them—with assistance by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Minasyan added that the USAID assistance for economizing on water usage in Armenia totals $120 thousand, and noted that respective talks are underway also with the German KF company.