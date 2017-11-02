Fire breaks out at Vanadzor factory (PHOTOS)

It took firemen several hours to contain the fire that broke out, on Wednesday at around 10pm, at Avtomatika Factory in Vanadzor, Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the scene that, during the firefighting activities, there were strong explosions at the fire spots, and the fire was burning intensely.

The fire had started at a building of this factory, which has not been operating for many years. Eyewitnesses said it served as a warehouse, where wooden and plastic objects as well as chemicals were stored.

The cause of this fire is not known yet.

Fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries in the fire.