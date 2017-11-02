News
Fire breaks out at Vanadzor factory (PHOTOS)
Fire breaks out at Vanadzor factory (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


It took firemen several hours to contain the fire that broke out, on Wednesday at around 10pm, at Avtomatika Factory in Vanadzor, Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the scene that, during the firefighting activities, there were strong explosions at the fire spots, and the fire was burning intensely. 

The fire had started at a building of this factory, which has not been operating for many years. Eyewitnesses said it served as a warehouse, where wooden and plastic objects as well as chemicals were stored.

The cause of this fire is not known yet.

Fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries in the fire.
