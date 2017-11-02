Charges filed against NYC terror attack suspect

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was charged Wednesday with providing support to ISIS and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.
Saipov, who is Uzbek, on Tuesday plowed into people on a downtown New York City (NYC) bike path with a truck, killing eight people and injuring over a dozen, according to GMA.
“He did this in the name of ISIS, and along with the other items recovered at the scene was some notes that further indicate that,” said John Miller, deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism of the New York Police Department. “He appears to have followed almost exactly to a ‘T’ the instructions that ISIS has put out in its social media channels before with instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack.”
In addition, the FBI has declared a search for Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, the second suspect in this terrorist act.