Newspaper: Armenia to join Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway?

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s participation in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway can theoretically become a subject of negotiations, separately from the process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution. Politicians should think about this by voicing this matter and offering options to Azerbaijan.
Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of Georgia, Georgian political scientist Soso Tsintsadze, told the aforementioned to 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper of Armenia, as he reflected on the opening ceremony of this railway and the chances of Armenia’s joining this railway.
“According to him, both bilateral and multilateral talks may take place, depending on the situation and Azerbaijan’s [respective] position, but Azerbaijan has publicly expressed its position [on this matter].
‘“[But] I believe behind-the-scenes negotiations on the topic of having Armenia join this project are possible with Azerbaijani authorities,’ noted Tsintsadze,” wrote 168 Zham.