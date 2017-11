YEREVAN. – A delegation from Armenia, and led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, on Wednesday will head to Uzbekistan.

In capital city Tashkent, the delegation will attend a regular meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

About twenty matters related to CIS countries’ cooperation in the economic and several other domains are on the agenda of this talk.