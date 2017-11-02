Trump blames Kushner for giving bad political advice

President Trump blames his team of lawyers, including his son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner, for their advice to make a decision, which led to appointment of special counsel on “Russia’s case”, reports Vanity Fair quoting sources familiar with situation.
According to information of two sources, Trump has also complained about Mueller's investigation being allowed to continue.
In a call Tuesday to former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, Trump put blame on Kushner for the part he took in choices to fire former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI director James Comey, which led to the appointment of Muller.
Another source familiar with the conversation noted, that Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally, also recently said Kushner wasn't giving Trump good advice — a sentiment which Trump reportedly agreed with.
The White House hasn’t made any official comments concerning this information.