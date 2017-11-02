US is not ceasing green card lottery program yet

At the current stage U.S. authorities neither cease the program of green card lottery , nor make any changes in it, despite the severe critical attitude towards the lottery of the President Trump after the New York terroristic attack, the official representative of State Department told to TASS on Wednesday.
The above mentioned announcement which was disseminated by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, calls for removal of the Diversity Visa program , within the framework of which the immigration visas are acted out.
The document states that a lot of foreigners taking part in the program do not have any relation to the U.S., do not have any specific skills or relevant education. Also, the document claims that this lottery is vulnerable to frauds, and the realization of it is costly and takes much time from the State Department.
Currently the State Department holds another stage of the lottery for the 2019 fiscal year. The admission process of the applications started on October 18 and has to end by November 22. Citizens of Uzbekistan and of all former Soviet countries have the right to take part in the lottery.
On Wednesday Trump said that the Administration and the U.S. Congress may reconsider the program, or even fully abandon it. Trump said they have to get rid of this lottery program as soon as possible.
The annual green-card lottery which gives a right for permanent residence and work and afterwards gives an opportunity to get U.S. citizenship is held from 1990.
Lottery makes available 55 thousand immigration visas every fiscal year. The winner is randomly identified by the computer.