Deputy FM: New Armenia-EU framework agreement is ambitious, quite comprehensive

YEREVAN. – The new Armenia-European Union (EU) framework agreement is ambitious and quite comprehensive.

Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian stated the aforesaid at Thursday’s National Assembly standing committees’ joint debates regarding the draft law on the 2018 State Budget, and devoted to Armenia’s projected revenues and expenditures for European integration, as he reflected on the said document to be signed on November 24, in Brussels.

“The agreement envisions strengthening political discourse between Yerevan and Brussels, [and] creating a solid foundation to continue social, economic reforms [in Armenia],” Nazarian said, in particular. “This agreement is a joint initiative, which later on will deepen bilateral relations.”

In the deputy FM’s words, this document marks a new era also in trade relations, it is expected to improve the business climate, and there will be new investments in Armenia.