Armenia official confirms that new agreement with EU will be signed on November 24

YEREVAN. – Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian confirmed that the new European Union (EU)-Armenia framework agreement will be signed at the next Eastern Partnership summit to be convened on November 24, in Brussels.

At Thursday’s National Assembly standing committees’ joint debates regarding the draft law on the 2018 State Budget, and devoted to Armenia’s projected revenues and expenditures for European integration, the MPs asked the deputy FM to comment on the rumors that the signing of this document may be postponed.

“Both Armenia and the European side have announced at the highest levels that they are ready to sign the agreement at the summit to be held in November,” Nazarian said. “As the President of the Republic [of Armenia] noted, we are ready to sign the agreement in November, and our EU colleagues assure that the [respective] process is moving forward according to the plan.”