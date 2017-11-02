News
Armenia parliament speaker: We will adopt bill against domestic violence
Armenia parliament speaker: We will adopt bill against domestic violence
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Chairman of Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan said that no principal changes are made in the bill concerning the “domestic violence”.

Speaking within the framework of international conference “Ensuring child’s life to live in a family”, he said the parliament is taking measures to improve the bill. He adds that those improvements must lead to immediate regulation of the problems that are present in society and that may arise in families.

Babloyan believes that the bill will be passed and that it will be a good decision.
