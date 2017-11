YEREVAN. – The welfare of Armenia’s population is noticeable by the import of large consumer goods, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said at a press conference on Thursday.

As per the PM, especially the import of home appliances and household goods has increased in the first nine months of the current year.

Also, technical equipment and furniture imports have gone up between 16 and 246 percent

In addition, the import of cars has increased by over 119 percent.