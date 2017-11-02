Armenia PM: More industrial raw materials, equipment were imported in 2017

YEREVAN. – Armenia has started to import more in 2017, but primarily raw materials and equipment for national industry, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan stated at a press conference on Thursday.

In his words, imports to the country have increased by 23.2 percent, from January to October, and reached close to 2 billion and 821 million US dollars. In the overall growth, however, 27.4 percent accounts for equipment, and 22.1 percent—for raw materials.

Karapetyan noted that industrial intensification is already noticeable in Armenia, and the production of industrial products has grown by 11.9 percent during the specified period.

“And even better results can be expected later on,” assured the Armenian PM.