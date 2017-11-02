News
Armenia PM asks not to speculate on “post 2018” processes
Armenia PM asks not to speculate on “post 2018” processes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ruling coalition has not discussed the candidacy of a future prime minister yet, PM Karen Karapetyan assured.

After the president’s powers expire on April 9 next year, the Republican Party of Armenia will offer a candidacy of PM, Karpetyan told briefing on Thursday.

Asked about the role of incumbent president Serzh Sargsyan, Karapetyan said he agrees with the assessment of his activity as a guarantor of the security and an experienced manager.

At the same time, the head of Cabinet does not believe that the economic difficulties would have been less noticeable if the other party “were at the helm.”

“We passed this with the least possible losses,” Karen Karapetyan assured.

During the spring election campaign, the RPA repeatedly assured that Karen Karapetyan will head the government after April 2018, if the ruling party wins. 
