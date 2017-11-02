President: Armenia-EU agreement has nothing contrary to EAEU

President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia has given an exclusive interview to Business FM radio of Russia, during which he spoke about the country’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the expected signing of the Armenia-European Union (EU) framework agreement.

He noted that the said agreement is about making cooperation with EU grow deeper. As per the President, this document is also about the modernization of Armenian society and effective management.

But he added that under the terms of this agreement, its commitments can in no way conflict with the commitments which Armenia has assumed within the framework of the EAEU, and, also, with the commitments to some other integration organizations.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.