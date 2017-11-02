News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Russians also apply for US visa in Armenia
Russians also apply for US visa in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia is one of the countries where the Russian citizens come to get US visa, the press secretary of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Irina Tyurina told bfm.ru.

Tyurina noted that the Russians mostly go to Latvia, Estonia, Georgia, Armenia, but more often to Tbilisi and Riga. Georgian operators even offer wine-visa tours for Russians to get a visa and have a rest at the same time.

According to travel agencies, the flow of Russian tourists has reduced by 60-70 percent after U.S. stopped issuing visas.

According to her, the embassy used to issue about 1,200 American visas for the New Year until August 2017.

Now a visa application takes over a month, added Irina Tyurina.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news