Russians also apply for US visa in Armenia

Armenia is one of the countries where the Russian citizens come to get US visa, the press secretary of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Irina Tyurina told bfm.ru.
Tyurina noted that the Russians mostly go to Latvia, Estonia, Georgia, Armenia, but more often to Tbilisi and Riga. Georgian operators even offer wine-visa tours for Russians to get a visa and have a rest at the same time.
According to travel agencies, the flow of Russian tourists has reduced by 60-70 percent after U.S. stopped issuing visas.
According to her, the embassy used to issue about 1,200 American visas for the New Year until August 2017.
Now a visa application takes over a month, added Irina Tyurina.