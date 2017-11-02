News
UK appoints new defense minister
UK appoints new defense minister
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The representative of the conservative party Gavin Williamson  was appointed as UK Secretary of State for Defence, Reuters reported .

 Williamson was born in 1976.  Since last summer he has been serving as Parliamentary Private Secretary of the Conservative Party. Gavin Williamson   studied political science, economics, and social studies at the University. He worked in an architectural bureau, before becoming a politician.  He was first elected at the 2010 general election as Member of Parliament (MP) for South Staffordshire.

Former minister Michael Fallon resigned because of growing sexual harassment scandal.
