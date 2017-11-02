UK appoints new defense minister

The representative of the conservative party Gavin Williamson was appointed as UK Secretary of State for Defence, Reuters reported .
Williamson was born in 1976. Since last summer he has been serving as Parliamentary Private Secretary of the Conservative Party. Gavin Williamson studied political science, economics, and social studies at the University. He worked in an architectural bureau, before becoming a politician. He was first elected at the 2010 general election as Member of Parliament (MP) for South Staffordshire.
Former minister Michael Fallon resigned because of growing sexual harassment scandal.