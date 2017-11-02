Azerbaijan fires at Armenia border, villages

Russians also apply for US visa in Armenia

Dollar “climb” not stopping in Armenia

Armenia president: Georgia fulfills its obligations as a neighbor

Armenia’s Sargsyan to travel to India

President: Armenia-EU agreement has nothing contrary to EAEU

UK appoints new defense minister

Sargsyan: Armenian-Russian relations stand out by broad foreign policy coordination (PHOTOS)

New OSCE Secretary General says work with CSTO is a priority

Deputy FM: New Armenia-EU framework agreement is ambitious, quite comprehensive

Sargsyan: Situation in global economy reduced expected effect of our membership in Eurasian Union

Bitcoin rate exceeds $7,000

Armenia PM: More industrial raw materials, equipment were imported in 2017

PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia

Armenia parliament speaker: We will adopt bill against domestic violence

Russia parliament delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

US is not ceasing green card lottery program yet

Armenia government approves agreement on $40mn loan from Asian Development Bank

Armenia PM asks not to speculate on “post 2018” processes

PM says Armenia residents have started living better

Sevan Nisanyan: Turkey is in the state of 1914

Armenia official confirms that new agreement with EU will be signed on November 24

Trump blames Kushner for giving bad political advice

Armenia to get €11mn budget support from EU

Armenia PM to travel to Uzbekistan

Global oil prices go in different directions

Newspaper: Armenia to join Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway?

USAID provides $120,000 for economizing on water usage in Armenia

Armenia Parliament standing committees discuss foreign policy revenues, expenditures

Charges filed against NYC terror attack suspect

Fire breaks out at Vanadzor factory (PHOTOS)

Washington Post publishes photo series from Armenia’s Metsamor (PHOTOS)

UN calls again for end of US embargo on Cuba

At least 15 killed in Afghanistan tanker explosion

Armenian FM gives speech at UNESCO: Azerbaijan aims at wiping out traces of Armenian culture and history

Rouhani: Iran-Russia cooperation in fight against terrorism in Syria to be continued till the end

Armenian President sends condolence message to US President Donald Trump

Trump is against green-card lottery program

US engaging in secret diplomatic overtures with North Korea

Head of Iraqi delegation: Karabakh conflict should be resolved peacefully

Putin and Aliyev meet in Tehran

Criminal charges brought against man who kidnapped 3-year-old in Armenia preschool

Germany FM: Berlin supports US after deadly NYC terror attack

Armenia PM donates his one-year salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Kaspersky Lab reports about attacks on Russia, Armenia, and Malaysia

Expert: Catalonia referendum is adventurism

Karabakh’s Sahakyan discusses socioeconomic programs

President visits UN Office in Armenia (PHOTOS)

UNICEF: 15 million girls become victims of sexual abuse

1 dollar crosses AMD 483 threshold in Armenia

Armenia MP: Karabakh conflict is not like any other one on Eastern Partnership territory

Trump orders to toughen vetting of refugees after the terrorist attack

President of European Parliament: Puigdemont is not a political refugee

Armenia Ombudsman: We will increase work regarding reports about shooting on border villages

Shinzo Abe re-elected as Japanese Prime Minister

Armenia energy efficiency accomplishments presented in Geneva

Manhattan attacker caught on camera

Karabakh President considers 2018 State Budget

Sargsyan: We are negotiating free trade area agreement between Eurasian Union and Iran

Smuggling of large quantity of narcotics into Armenia is prevented at border checkpoint with Iran

Armenia leader: Our goal as Eurasian Union member is to boost trade

Sargsyan: Armenia nuclear plant shut-down speculations are artificial

U.S. introduces Monsanto company in Armenia

President: Armenia is ready to throw other tomato suppliers out of Russian market

Armenia president: Armenia and Russia sign $100 million loan agreement

Russian border guards in Armenia discover 1,700kg smuggled sheep fat near Turkey border

Newspaper: Armenia presidential office’s 73 cars are insured by once-opposition oligarch’s company

Global oil prices on the rise

Armenia Parliament standing committees continue debates on 2018 State Budget draft

Tragic road accident in Armenia, American dies en route to hospital

Kyrgyzstan interested in Armenia track-record in European GSP+ preferential tariff system

Media identify suspect in New York City vehicle attack

Pope Francis admits: "When I pray, sometimes I fall asleep" (PHOTOS)

6 dead, others hurt after motorist drives onto New York bike path

Iran says no need to increase missile range as can already hit U.S. forces

Spain's High Court calls Puigdemont to testify

Trump develops friendly relationship with Duterte

French FM: Independent Catalonia will not be recognized in Europe

Iran’s Top General: US behind Iraqi Kurdistan’s secession attempt

Armenia hostage-taker attacked family of his ex-wife in the past, his ex-in-laws say

Puigdemont: Catalonia takes Madrid elections as a challenge

Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran to discuss efforts to counter terrorism, drug trafficking

Aliyev: Azerbaijan purchases and will continue to purchase military products from Turkey

Suicide bomber kills 13 near US Embassy in Afghanistan

Armenia's new electricity transmission line will cost around $ 8.6 million

Armenian FM to give speech at UNESCO General Conference

Spanish Constitutional Court cancels Catalans' declaration of independence

Armenia electricity network wants to exchange data with neighboring countries

Impossible to come to decision with Spanish government

OSCE PA Vice-President: Azerbaijan must prove its adherence to democratic values

Catalonia adopts action plan of peaceful movement to independence

NATO chief urges North Korea to abandon ballistic missile

Dollar, euro continue gaining value in Armenia

Iran tests smart bombs

NATO chief calls purchase of S400 Ankara’s “sovereign decision”

Lavrov names conditions to extend Turkish Stream to other EU states

PicsArt surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Houses once belonging to Armenians are turned into boutique hotels in Turkey

$134mn to be allocated to extend Armenia nuclear plant lifetime in 2018

Man who kidnapped 3-year-old in Armenia preschool is arrested