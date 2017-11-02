Armenia’s Sargsyan to travel to India

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Thursday will travel to India on a working visit.
During the trip, Sargsyan will hold talks with the top leadership of India, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Sargsyan will attend the plenary session of the World Food India 2017 conference, and the opening ceremony of the international food industry exhibition to be held within the framework of this conference.
In addition, the President will meet with representatives of the Armenian community of India.